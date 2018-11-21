Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Suffers fractured ankle

Trocheck underwent surgery to repair a fractured ankle and is out indefinitely.

While Trocheck faces a long recovery, it's certainly a good sign that the team is still expecting him to be available before the end of the season. If the Panthers can make the playoffs -- they are currently last in the Atlantic Division -- the return of the All-Star center would certainly bolster their chances of making a deep run. While the transaction hasn't officially happened, Trocheck will no doubt be placed on injured reserve soon.