Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Suffers upper-body injury

Trocheck suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Predators, Jameson Coop of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 24-year-old center is coming off of back-to-back 50-plus point seasons, and with Jaromir Jagr gone, Trocheck's presence on power play will be even more important. Trocheck will be reevaluated Wednesday, and his next opportunity to play in the preseason will be Sunday.