Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Supplies assist in loss

Trocheck picked up an assist in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

The Panthers were pushed around big time by the Lightning but managed to put one past Andrei Vasilevskiy on the power play early in the second period. Aaron Ekblad took a short pass from Trocheck and threw it on net for Jonathan Huberdeau to tip it home. Trocheck has started to get his offense back into gear with five points in his last five games.