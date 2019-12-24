Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Supplies assist in loss
Trocheck picked up an assist in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.
The Panthers were pushed around big time by the Lightning but managed to put one past Andrei Vasilevskiy on the power play early in the second period. Aaron Ekblad took a short pass from Trocheck and threw it on net for Jonathan Huberdeau to tip it home. Trocheck has started to get his offense back into gear with five points in his last five games.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Ends slump with three-point night•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Kept off scoresheet again•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Another quiet night•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores late in third period•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Snags helper•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Two third-period goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.