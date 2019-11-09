Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Surprise scratch
Trocheck (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Islanders, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Trocheck was fully expected to return to the lineup Saturday, so this news comes as a complete surprise. The 26-year-old pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rangers.
