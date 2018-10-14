Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Taps keg for first time this season
Trocheck scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.
Don't worry -- this was just the kitties' third game this season. Trocheck has three points in as many games. The offense will come. It just remains to be seen if his 31-goal, 75-point outburst last season was the exception or the new norm for Trocheck.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Struggles to find chemistry with linemates•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Finishes with new career mark in scoring•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Ends three-game pointless streak with big night•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Continues to pad career point totals•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Extends point streak with two assists Monday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Records multi-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...