Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Taps keg for first time this season

Trocheck scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

Don't worry -- this was just the kitties' third game this season. Trocheck has three points in as many games. The offense will come. It just remains to be seen if his 31-goal, 75-point outburst last season was the exception or the new norm for Trocheck.

