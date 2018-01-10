Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Three points, nine shots in win over Blus
Trocheck recorded two goals, an assist and nine shots during Tuesday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.
It had been 13 games since Trocheck's last multi-point showing, but he still tilted the fantasy scales with three goals and five assists during that stretch. He's up to 17 tallies and 23 helpers through 42 games for the campaign, which paces him to set new career-high marks across the board. With an average of 21:35 of ice time (3:30 with the man advantage), the 24-year-old center's go-to role will help him avoid any lasting scoring slumps.
