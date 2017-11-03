Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Three points not enough Thursday
Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal and added a pair of helpers in Thursday's loss to Columbus.
The Panthers were blown out by a 7-3 score, but Trocheck impressed, bringing himself to 14 points in 12 games on the season. The 24-year-old is having a stellar start to the season and thriving as the team's second-line center. He excels in all situations and has already netted two shorthanded markers and one power-play goal. Use him well, as the sniper has plenty to offer across a variety of formats.
