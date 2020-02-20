Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Two points in win
Trocheck scored a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Trocheck's second-period tally would stand as the game-winner -- his first such goal this year -- and he later assisted on MacKenzie Weegar's empty-net goal. The 26-year-old center is now at 35 points, eclipsing his production from last year by one. Trocheck has added 128 shots, 80 hits and a minus-2 rating in 53 outings.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Pots empty-netter Monday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores equalizing goal•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Racks up trio of points•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Notches apple in win•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Supplies assist in loss•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Ends slump with three-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.