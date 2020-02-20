Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Two points in win

Trocheck scored a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Trocheck's second-period tally would stand as the game-winner -- his first such goal this year -- and he later assisted on MacKenzie Weegar's empty-net goal. The 26-year-old center is now at 35 points, eclipsing his production from last year by one. Trocheck has added 128 shots, 80 hits and a minus-2 rating in 53 outings.