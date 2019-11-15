Play

Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Two third-period goals in loss

Trocheck scored twice on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Trocheck's pair of third-period tallies were overshadowed by Winnipeg's trio of goals in that frame. The 26-year-old center hadn't lit the lamp since Opening Night, but hopefully this performance can get him going.

More News
Our Latest Stories