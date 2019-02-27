Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Unable to break through
Trocheck threw seven shots on net but couldn't get any to leak through as the Panthers lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Coyotes on Tuesday.
After a slow return from a lengthy ankle injury in midseason, Trocheck has started to round a corner. He has three points and 22 shots in his last five games, but some rust and a lack of chemistry with his wingers are clearly holding last season's 75-point scorer back.
