Play

Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Unavailable against Calgary

Trocheck (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Flames, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Trocheck will miss a second straight game, but his injury isn't expected to hold him out long term, so he could potentially be ready to return as soon as Sunday against Edmonton. Brian Boyle will likely continue to fill in on the Panthers' second line until Trocheck is given the green light.

More News
Our Latest Stories