Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Will get X-ray

Trocheck blocked a shot in his ribs and will undergo an X-ray to determine the severity of his injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Trocheck is said to be sore after the game, but there's no knowing the full extent of his injury until after his X-ray. Either way, the Panthers have four days off until their next game against the Flyers on Dec. 28.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories