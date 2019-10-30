Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Will miss fifth straight contest

Trocheck (lower body) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

This is the fifth consecutive game Trocheck will watch from the press box. He's an underrated offensive player who's just two seasons removed from a 31-goal campaign, and he has six points in the eight games he's played this year. Expect Brian Boyle to continue centering the second line in his stead.