Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Will play Friday

As expected, Trocheck (ankle) will rejoin the lineup Friday against the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Trocheck's activation off injured reserve earlier in the day was a major indication that he would rejoin the lineup. That's indeed the case, as he was working alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Nick Bjugstad during warmups. Trocheck's return is a huge boon for the Panthers and fantasy owners alike. Prior to his injury, the stud pivot racked up 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) over 18 games and posted a whopping 50 shots on net. His positioning on the second line indicates the team has no intention of easing him back in, so he should receive a full workload Friday.