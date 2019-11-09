Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Will play Saturday
Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Trocheck (lower body) will play Saturday against the Islanders, Fox Sports Florida reports.
Trocheck will return to a major role Saturday, centering the Panthers second line and second power-play unit. The 26-year-old pivot racked up six points in eight contests before missing seven games due to a lower-body injury.
