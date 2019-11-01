Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Won't play Saturday
Trocheck (lower body) will miss Saturday's matchup with Detroit, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Trocheck will miss his sixth consecutive game due to his lower-body injury. After Saturday's matchup, the Panthers will have four days off, which could give the elite center time to recover and be ready to suit up versus Washington on Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, the Pittsburgh native was languishing in a seven-game goal drought, during which he notched four assists, 24 shots and 10 hits. Once given the all-clear, Trocheck should immediately return to the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.
