Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Won't play Sunday
Coach Joel Quenneville said Sunday that Trocheck (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against Edmonton, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Trocheck has missed the last two games with the issue, and Quenneville added that the hope is for the center to return either Monday or Wednesday. With the 26-year-old officially out, Noel Acciari and Denis Malgin will operate as the team's bottom-six centermen.
