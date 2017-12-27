Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: X-rays come back negative

Trocheck's x-rays on his injured ribs came back negative, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Trocheck was also a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so it's safe to assume he'll be ready to rock Thursday against the Flyers. That's good news for the Panthers and fantasy owners alike, as Trocheck's been fantastic this season, racking up 14 goals and 35 points in 36 games.