Hinostroza and the Panthers agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal on Friday.
After scoring a career-high 39 points during the 2018-19 season, Hinostroza tallied just 22 points in 68 games. Florida's forward group will have a much different look than it did last season, so it's unclear where the 26-year-old will fit in and he could move between center and wing.
