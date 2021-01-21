Hinostroza registered a hit but no points in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

A new addition for the Cats this season, Hinostroza drew in for Ryan Lomberg on the fourth line after being a healthy scratch for the team's first game on Sunday. Hinostroza is looking to top the 22 points he put up in 68 games last season with the Coyotes, but he's going to have a hard time working his way up the left wing depth chart with Jonathan Huberdeau, Frank Vatrano, and Carter Verhaeghe in his way.