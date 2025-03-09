Vanecek made 21 saves in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

In his first start for his new club since being acquired from the Sharks, Vanecek demonstrated the benefits of improved defensive play in front of him as he recorded his first shutout in nearly two years. The 29-year-old goalie won't see much work behind Sergei Bobrovsky down the stretch, but he should deliver better ratios than the career-worst 3.89 GAA and .882 save percentage he produced over 18 outings for San Jose.