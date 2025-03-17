Vanecek allowed three goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vanecek had a 2-0 lead to protect after two periods. He couldn't get the job done, allowing all three goals against in a span of 6:04 over the middle of the final frame, including two of those tallies coming from the Islanders' fourth line. All in all, it was a disappointing result for Vanecek, who dropped to 4-11-3 with a 3.63 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 20 appearances between the Panthers and the Sharks this season. The Panthers have a back-to-back next weekend -- Saturday on the road versus the Capitals and Sunday at home versus the Penguins -- so Vanecek shouldn't have to wait too long to get his next start.