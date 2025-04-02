Vanecek made 18 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Panthers held a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but Vanecek couldn't make it stick as Nick Suzuki scored two goals 38 seconds apart -- the first with nine seconds left in regulation, and then the winner 29 seconds into OT. After winning his first start for Florida, Vanecek has dropped his last three decisions, going 0-2-1 with a 4.04 GAA and .862 save percentage. The Panthers are all but locked into a playoff spot but are in a dogfight for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Maple Leafs and Lightning, so how much they prioritize that seeding could determine how often Vanecek gets used to spell Sergei Bobrovsky down the stretch.