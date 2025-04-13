Vanecek turned aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

It was the first win for the 29-year-old netminder in over a month and just his second since being acquired by the Panthers to back up Sergei Bobrovsky. Vanecek has gone 2-3-1 with a 2.66 GAA and .900 save percentage in six outings for his new squad, and he'll likely make one more regular-season appearance with Florida facing a back-to-back to wrap up its schedule, Monday versus the Rangers and Tuesday against the Lightning in a game that could have playoff seeding implications.