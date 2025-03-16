Vanecek will defend the road net against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Vanecek will get the second half of the Panthers' back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Montreal. During his Florida debut, the 29-year-old Vanecek earned a 21-save shutout in a 4-0 victory over Buffalo on March 8. The Islanders sit 28th in the league with 2.66 goals per game in 2024-25.