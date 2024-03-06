The Panthers acquired Tarasenko from the Senators on Wednesday in exchange for a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Tarasenko may not be the 30-goal scorer he was during his prime years in St. Louis, but he should still slot into a top-six role with the Panthers, possibly relegating Nick Cousins to the third line. In addition, the 32-year-old Tarasenko should get some power-play minutes as well, considering he has registered eight of his 41 points this season with the man advantage.