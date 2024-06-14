Tarasenko scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Tarasenko put the Panthers ahead 2-1 with his second-period tally on a feed from Eetu Luostarinen. While Tarasenko hasn't played a starring role for the Panthers, he's scored a goal in all four of their series and added four assists over 20 playoff contests. He's also posted 37 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-6 rating while filling a third-line role with power-play time.