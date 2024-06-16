Tarasenko scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Tarasenko's goal in the first period pulled the Panthers within one, but they were unable to build on it as the Oilers ran away with the game. The winger has three goals and an assist over his last five contests, a rare run of consistency for him this postseason. Overall, he's at nine points, 40 shots, 41 hits and a plus-5 rating through 21 playoff outings.