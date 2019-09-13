Panthers' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Inks entry-level deal

Kolyachonok signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Friday.

The Panthers selected Kolyachonok in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old blueliner spent the 2018-19 campaign in the OHL, racking up four goals and 30 points in 54 games. He's at least one year away from competing for a spot on the big club's roster, so there's no reason for fantasy owners in redraft leagues to have him on their radar at this point.