Kolyachonok was added to AHL Syracuse's roster from KHL Dinamo Minsk on Monday.

A second-round draft pick in 2019, Kolyachonok has a goal and six points through 46 KHL games this season. He spent the previous two years at the OHL level, racking up 62 points in 106 contests. The 19-year-old will get his first taste of AHL action this season.