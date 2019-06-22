Panthers' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Nabbed by Panthers in Round 2

Kolyachonok was drafted 52nd overall by the Panthers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Kolyachonok spent the entire season making the best of a bad situation. After deciding to leave his native Belarus for the OHL powerhouse London Knights, Kolyachonok was waived by the Knights not long after arriving and spent the entire season playing for Flint, arguably the worst organization in all the CHL. Kolyachonok could have packed it in and returned home, but he stuck around and had a successful season (29 points in 53 games) for a terrible club. Kolyachonok, who boasts a nice combination of size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and skill, might have been a fringe first-rounder had he ended up somewhere other than Flint. This was a wise gamble by Florida in the later stages of Round 2.