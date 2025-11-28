Lukashevich notched two assists in Miami University's 4-0 win over the Rochester Institute of Technology on Friday.

With the effort, Lukashevich is up to two goals and 12 helpers through 13 contests for the RedHawks. His transfer over the summer from Michigan State University is paying off, as Lukashevich is getting a chance to play a larger role even though he's with a less prominent program. The Panthers prospect relies on making an impact with speed and offense, though it's unclear what kind of ceiling he'll have in the long run.