Lukashevich scored a goal and added an assist in Miami University's 6-2 loss to Western Michigan University on Saturday.

Lukashevich's decision to transfer to Miami from Michigan State University has paid off immensely. Through 10 games this year, the defenseman has two goals and nine helpers for the RedHawks. The Panthers prospect, selected 120th overall in 2021, could be working his way into an entry-level deal if he keeps up this level of performance, though he's still a few years out from NHL readiness.