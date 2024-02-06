Lockwood (concussion) is not expected to play Tuesday against Philadelphia, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Per Olive, Lockwood was a full participant in Tuesday's morning skate, which suggests the 25-year-old forward is getting close to a potential return. Lockwood has one assist, 18 shots on goal and 42 hits in 23 NHL appearances this season.
