Lockwood (concussion) won't play Saturday against Colorado, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Lockwood, who hasn't played since Jan. 19, has been a full participant at practices this week. He has registered one assist, 18 shots on goal and 51 hits in 23 NHL outings this campaign.
