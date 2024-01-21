Lockwood was suspended for three games by the NHL on Saturday for goaltender interference on Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury during Friday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Lockwood will be eligible to return for next Saturday's game against the Islanders. He has an assist, 14 PIM and 42 hits in 23 contests while averaging 8:22 of ice time this season. If Aleksander Barkov (lower body) isn't available to play Monday against Nashville, then Florida will either need to call up a forward or dress seven defensemen.