Lockwood (concussion) will not return to the lineup against Washington on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lockwood will miss his sixth straight game since entering the NHL's concussion protocol. If the winger is still unavailable heading into an upcoming three-game road trip, the Panthers could consider designating him for injured reserve to free up a roster spot. In the meantime, Jonah Gadjovich should continue filling a fourth-line role.