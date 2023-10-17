Lockwood was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Florida sent down Mackie Samoskevich. Lockwood has two goals and one assist through two minor-league contests this campaign. He has one assist in 28 career NHL appearances.
