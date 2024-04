Skoog inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Friday.

Skoog has been having a solid season with AHL Charlotte, registering 19 goals and eight assists in 44 contests. The 24-year-old center also added eight points in 20 ECHL contests with the Everblades this year. With this deal in hand, the Swede will now be eligible for a call-up to the NHL level next season -- something he should be capable of earning given his offensive upside.