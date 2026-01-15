Skoog scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Charlotte's 8-2 win over Springfield on Wednesday.

Skoog had been running a little cold with just two goals over his last eight outings before breaking the slump. He's up to 13 goals, 23 points and 80 shots on net over 35 outings this season. Skoog is one point shy of matching his 72-game point total from the 2024-25 regular season, and he's eight behind his 2023-24 performance, which came in 49 appearances.