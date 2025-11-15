Skoog scored twice in AHL Charlotte's 4-3 shootout win over Iowa on Friday.

Skoog has racked up five goals and 10 points over 12 contests this season. He had just 24 points in 72 regular-season outings a year ago, but he clearly showed something that earned him a one-year contract in July. The 26-year-old forward's uptick in scoring is a positive sign, but it's still unlikely to lead to anything more than a brief call-up to the Panthers this season if injuries pile up for the NHL roster.