Panthers' Zac Dalpe: Dealing with unspecified injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dalpe is battling an undisclosed injury, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Dalpe is regarded as day-to-day as a result. He had 30 goals and 39 points in 68 AHL contests last season.
