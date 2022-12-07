Dalpe scored a goal on his lone shot during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the host Jets.

Replacing Patric Hornqvist (upper body) in the lineup Tuesday, Dalpe made a solid first impression after arriving from AHL Charlotte on Monday. The 33-year-old center was initially listed as a scratch against the Jets, but he ended up scoring in his season debut. Dalpe, who only dressed for one game with the Panthers last season, notched his NHL first goal since April 19, 2021, when he was a member of the Blue Jackets.