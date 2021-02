Lindholm will play in Sweden after being released from his NHL contract, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Prior to the move, Lindholm had been a spare forward for the Bruins, appearing in just one game this season. The 29-year-old will now play for Skelleftea AIK, the team he played for prior to heading to North America in advance of the 2018-19 campaign. Over the course of 106 NHL games, Lindholm logged four goals and 19 points.