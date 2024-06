Kelly will become an unrestricted free agent Monday after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Senators, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kelly scored 10 goals and 18 points in 80 games with Ottawa last year. He also racked up 171 hits after dishing out 172 during the 2022-23 campaign. The 25-year-old has 35 points in 177 career NHL contests.