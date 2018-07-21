Cannone signed a one-year contract with ERC Ingolstadt of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) on Saturday.

The German squad sounds very excited about Cannone, who has experience playing in North America and wears the leadership hat well. While the forward went undrafted and only appeared in three NHL contests with the Wild (2016-17), Cannone accumulated 283 points (106 goals, 174 assists) over 497 career contests in the AHL. ERC Ingolstadt plans to utilize him in a top-six, power-play role.