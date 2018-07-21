Pat Cannone: Taking talents to Germany
Cannone signed a one-year contract with ERC Ingolstadt of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) on Saturday.
The German squad sounds very excited about Cannone, who has experience playing in North America and wears the leadership hat well. While the forward went undrafted and only appeared in three NHL contests with the Wild (2016-17), Cannone accumulated 283 points (106 goals, 174 assists) over 497 career contests in the AHL. ERC Ingolstadt plans to utilize him in a top-six, power-play role.
More News
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...