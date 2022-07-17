Though Bergeron (elbow) remains unsigned, Bruins GM Don Sweeney has expressed a degree of optimism that the veteran center will elect to play for the team this coming season, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

"I think we're in a really good place with Patrice," Sweeney noted earlier this week. "Just the timing and working out the details of his contract and allowing him to declare that he's good to go could be any timeframe there." Bergeron -- who turns 37 on July 24 -- is coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which he recorded 25 goals and 65 points in 73 games en route to being awarded his fifth Selke Trophy. Per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com, Bergeron is bouncing back from surgery to repair a tendon in his left elbow, with the center's expected recovery timetable putting him on track to be ready to play again by the end of August.