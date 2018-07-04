Patrice Cormier: Trying luck in Russia
Cormier put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Barys Astana (KHL) on Monday.
Following a four-year stint in the QMJHL, Cormier bounced between the NHL and AHL, playing a total of 52 NHL games in which he tallied five points and 18 PIM. The defenseman never cracked the Jets lineup last season, instead spending the entire campaign with the Moose. His move to Russia will be the 2008 second-round pick's first crack at European hockey.
