Patrick Bjorkstrand: Joining Finnish club
Bjorkstrand agreed to terms on a one-year deal with KooKoo of the Finnish Liiga on Thursday.
After just one season in the AHL, Bjorkstrand heads back overseas where he has played the majority of his professional career. With AHL Ontario, the center notched just 12 points in 42 outings -- not enough to earn another contract from the Kings. Considering the 25-year-old was unable to garner any interest from NHL clubs, his days playing in North America are likely over.
