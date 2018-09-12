Patrick Cullity: Calls it career
Cullity will hang up his skates ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Michael Fornabaio of Hearst CT News reports.
Following a four-year career at the University of Vermont, Cullity spent nine seasons jumping between the ECHL and AHL. The 31-year-old never managed to earn his way onto an NHL roster, having gone undrafted coming out of college.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...